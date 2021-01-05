ATN (ATN) Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. ATN has a market cap of $978,259.94 and approximately $21,041.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, RightBTC, Hotbit and Allcoin. In the last week, ATN has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00124962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00251509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00519033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00275065 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018156 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, RightBTC, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

