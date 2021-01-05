Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,791.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $45,791.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00266237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

