AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AUDC. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $886.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.