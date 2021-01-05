Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Buys C$21,200.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,481,802.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,100 shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$38,227.00.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock opened at C$1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

