Auroracoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $255.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $255.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,439.06 or 0.99636764 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011025 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.