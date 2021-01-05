Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.60.

Shares of ADP opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $1,386,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

