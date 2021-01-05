Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Up 5.1%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.69. 117,149 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 102,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

In other Avalon news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

