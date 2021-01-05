Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $184.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.55.

AVY stock opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.50. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $157.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

