Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) versus QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Head to Head Review

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of QIAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and QIAGEN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.42 QIAGEN $1.53 billion 7.95 -$41.46 million $1.43 37.28

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIAGEN has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Axcella Health and QIAGEN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 QIAGEN 1 8 9 0 2.44

Axcella Health currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. QIAGEN has a consensus target price of $51.28, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and QIAGEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77% QIAGEN 0.86% 15.85% 7.69%

Summary

QIAGEN beats Axcella Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides assay content consumables, such as kits, assays, reagents, and controls for identification and analysis of sequence-specific targets, such as DNA, methylated DNA, bacterial DNA, RNA, and miRNA with various technologies, such as PCR, pyrosequencing, and hybridization in assay and array format, as well as oligonucleotide synthesis, siRNAs, and bisulfite conversion; custom-developed and configured enzymes and products; assay foundation consumables; modular PCR system, one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, fully integrated medium to high throughput PCR test analysis, and specialized instruments; and custom laboratory and genomic services. In addition, the company offers predefined and custom next-generation sequencing gene panels (DNA and RNA), library prep kits and components, whole genome amplification, etc.; bioinformatics solutions; and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Amgen Inc., CLIA-certified laboratories, and NuProbe Global. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

