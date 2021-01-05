Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Tops $64,089.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. During the last week, Axe has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $289,990.67 and $64,089.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000119 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 263.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

