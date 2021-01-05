Azarga Uranium Corp. (AZZ.TO) (TSE:AZZ) Trading Down 2.1%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (AZZ.TO) (TSE:AZZ) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 515,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 236,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.33 million and a P/E ratio of -33.57.

About Azarga Uranium Corp. (AZZ.TO) (TSE:AZZ)

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

