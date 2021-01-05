Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of AZRE opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

