B. Riley Boosts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $6.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPRF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Champion Iron from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Champion Iron in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Champion Iron from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

OTCMKTS:CHPRF opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.