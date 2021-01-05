Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BCKIF has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

