Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.24

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $279.24 and traded as low as $263.50. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) shares last traded at $264.70, with a volume of 2,025,586 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 308.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 279.24.

About Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

