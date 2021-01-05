Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

BMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,126. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

