Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Santander downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $616.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

