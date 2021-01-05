Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

BBAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Santander cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 291,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBAR opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $616.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

