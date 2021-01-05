Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 1,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKIMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

About Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

