Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Banner alerts:

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,744. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Banner by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,226,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Banner by 14.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.