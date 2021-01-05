Barclays Increases Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $35.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

