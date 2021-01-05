Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading Up 8.7%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 506,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 495,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,328 shares of company stock worth $640,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 155.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,944 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.