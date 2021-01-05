Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

BXRX opened at $1.01 on Monday. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

