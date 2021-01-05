Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.77 ($83.25).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €71.86 ($84.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €73.06 and a 200 day moving average of €63.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.