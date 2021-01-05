BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.50

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €33.50 ($39.41) and last traded at €32.00 ($37.65), with a volume of 33468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €33.00 ($38.82).

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.49 and its 200 day moving average is €29.09.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

