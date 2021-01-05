BeatzCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $381,663.59 and approximately $111.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001353 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

