Bella Protocol (BEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.02 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002786 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00346550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024837 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

