Benchmark Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $232,608.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $232,608.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 37% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,750,000 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance.

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

