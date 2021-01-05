Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Trading Up 6.1%

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 275,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 264,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several research firms recently commented on BNFT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $461.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 24.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.