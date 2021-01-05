Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 294,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 341,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,177,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

