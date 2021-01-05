Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 1,570 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,791.02 ($23.40).

Shares of LON:RDSB traded up GBX 72.40 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,331 ($17.39). 4,413,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £49.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,285.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,133.97.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

