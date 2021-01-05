Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,704. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 222.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,811,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,281,000 after buying an additional 589,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,156,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,565,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 62,818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 526,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 525,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 515,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

