BetaShares Australian Government Bond ETF (AGVT.AX) (ASX:AGVT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BetaShares Australian Government Bond ETF (AGVT.AX) (ASX:AGVT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from BetaShares Australian Government Bond ETF (AGVT.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$51.70.

