Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $339.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of -0.15. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $196,304.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $344,983.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

