BidaskClub Downgrades Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,283 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cloudera by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cloudera by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

