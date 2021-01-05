BidaskClub Downgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Hold

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNTY. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $333.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $144,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $345,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,291 shares of company stock worth $295,361 and have sold 21,625 shares worth $642,801. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.