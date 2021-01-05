BidaskClub Downgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.88.

iRobot stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. iRobot has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of iRobot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iRobot by 690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 882,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

