BidaskClub Lowers iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:STAR opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.71. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts forecast that iStar will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in iStar by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 262,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iStar by 944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

