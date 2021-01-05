BidaskClub Upgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.73 million, a PE ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

