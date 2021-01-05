BidaskClub Upgrades Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to “Strong-Buy”

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.59.

NYSE:DFS opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

