BidaskClub Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to “Buy”

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,991.01 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,144,947 shares of company stock worth $421,767,218. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

