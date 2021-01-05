Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIG. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

