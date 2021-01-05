Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

BILL stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.59. 1,244,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of -268.44. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $197,357.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,431,224.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,093 shares of company stock worth $38,528,473. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Bill.com by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after buying an additional 2,848,966 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

