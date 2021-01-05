Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $287.48 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $15.48 or 0.00048799 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,719.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.01286646 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00207712 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

