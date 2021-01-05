Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.03 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $91.28 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, BtcTrade.im, Crex24 and Coinnest. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001382 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000235 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Crex24, BigONE, Bithumb, Kucoin, OKEx, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Exrates, Binance, CoinBene, Huobi, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

