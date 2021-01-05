Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,480.43 and $31.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,078.86 or 1.00400088 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018947 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011231 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

