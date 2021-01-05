BitGreen (BITG) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 73.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $91,817.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018477 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007969 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.