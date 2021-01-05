BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $17,705.04 and approximately $6,428.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00266692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00491099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00258600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017527 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.