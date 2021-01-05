Bithao (BHAO) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Bithao token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003616 BTC on major exchanges. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $53.77 million and $2.43 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00122388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00495275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00261612 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Bithao Token Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home. The official message board for Bithao is N/A.

Buying and Selling Bithao

Bithao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.