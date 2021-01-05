BitSend (BSD) Trading 85.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $110,018.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 85.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00271769 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042478 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.01 or 0.01270530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001504 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,527,500 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here.

